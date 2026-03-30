The transformation of a beauty spot landmark has passed its final hurdle following a unanimous planning committee decision.
Forty firefighters tackled a devastating blaze at the Swiss Chalet in June 2020 which left the building a charred wreck that faced likely demolition.
Six years on and it has been transformed under Matt Harrison, managing director of Isle of Man Farm Shop Company Ltd, who has taken it on under a 20-year lease from DEFA.
This week the planning committee voted to approve a change of use from restaurant and residential to retail, hot food takeaway and residential - unanimously overturning the planning officer’s recommend to refuse the application.
The planning officer said it was a ‘finely balanced’ matter but concluded the application conflicted with a clear policy restricting retail use in the countryside.
But committee chairman Rob Callister said he believed the officer had got it wrong.
Members said the proposal would give a useful future to a building that would otherwise stay vacant.
Mr Harrison told the planning committee: ‘Nowhere in the island is there somewhere where people can permanently have access to the full range of locally produced food, drink, art, clothing, toys and jewellery.
‘People have approached me to display unique products that you will not find anywhere else.’
He said he now has over 80 island suppliers providing some 800 different products.
Every product will be 100% Manx, from fresh lobsters, fish, sausages and loaghtan lamb to artisan cheeses, craft spirits, and hand-made clothing and sea glass jewellery.
There will be hot drinks, soup and sandwiches for visitors to take out after a stroll to Rhenass Falls.
Mr Harrision said he began negotiations with DEFA last summer at a time when the building was in such a poor state the department was considering demolition.
He told Media IoM that following a career in the Army and most recently with DEFRA in the UK, he fell in love with the Swiss Chalet and its potential when he visited the island for the Viking Cup polo tournament.
He said: ‘I was looking for a change. I had semi-retired and wanted to do something with food. I’ve always been a foodie.
‘The vision is to create a destination in the island which is Manx-only. We are championing local suppliers under their own brands.
‘We’ve saved what I would class a heritage building. It’s iconic. When we took it on it was a fire wreck.’
The new venue will be open seven days a week, the main shop from 9am to 6pm and the cafe will open from 7am for breakfast takeaways.
There are 17 on the payroll, including chefs and office staff.
The nearby Lodge, under different ownership but operated by Farm Shop staff, will open as a bistro on Wednesday.
There are also plans for Manx food events and cinema nights.