A popular café overlooking Tynwald Hill has been named among the winners of this year’s Love Manx Manx Menu Awards.
Greens Café in St John’s earned the recognition for its Manx Fisherman’s Pie, a dish showcasing locally sourced seafood and produce.
Originally opened by the Kermode family, it has been serving locals and visitors for more than 30 years, earning a reputation as a welcoming and dependable spot.
In 2023, Woodbourne Kitchen took over the business, carefully building on its legacy while introducing fresh energy and a continued focus on quality and local produce.
By 2026, Greens Café has gained island-wide recognition after being named one of the winners of the Love Manx Manx Menu Awards.
The Manx Menu is an initiative organised by Love Manx that encourages restaurants and cafés to create dishes using ingredients sourced from Manx farmers, producers and suppliers.
Greens Café’s winning entry was its Manx Fisherman’s Pie, featuring Manx kippers and cod with Manx leeks in a rich Isle of Man Creamery double cream sauce infused with thyme. The dish is topped with buttery Manx potatoes and baked until crisp and golden.
Sascha-Lee Abercrombie, operational manager for Woodbourne Kitchen - which runs Greens Café and fellow Manx Menu award winner Cafe 360 - said the venue offers a slightly different style of food.
She said: ‘I think with Greens Café it’s a different approach.
‘Greens is more about home-style cooking and it has always had core values around using local products. The previous owners built strong connections with suppliers and we’ve continued that.’
The café remains committed to supporting local suppliers across the Isle of Man, ensuring even its deli section reflects that ethos.
Customers can find Manx honey and other locally sourced products including preserves and wines.
That commitment also extends to the menu, where dishes such as the fish pie feature regularly.
For seafood, the café works closely with Devereau’s to ensure a consistent supply of fresh local ingredients.
Overall, the aim is to keep as much produce as possible sourced locally, reinforcing Greens Café’s role as a genuine community hub.
The start of 2026 has also brought further success for the business after head chef Kiril Verev won the World Championship Bonnag competition.
Reflecting on the café’s long-standing popularity, Sascha said: ‘It’s different because people come there for a specific reason.
‘It’s very homely and welcoming. When people walk in, staff know them and often know what they are ordering.
‘There are lots of regulars who feel like part of the team. Some people are there almost every day and you get to know their lives. It really is a community.’
The winning Manx Fisherman’s Pie brings together several Manx ingredients and suppliers into one dish.
Served with salad, it is available daily for £13.50 throughout March.
Greens Café is open seven days a week in St John’s from 9am to 5pm.