Bosses at Manx National Heritage have paid tribute to former trustee Mark Shimmin MBE, a man they described as a friend.
MNH said Mr Shimmin was a long-standing advocate for the island’s heritage, serving as a trustee of Manx National Heritage from 2017 to 2022.
He visited frequently and shared his knowledge and expertise to support our charity’s work throughout his distinguished career, latterly serving as chief financial officer at the Treasury.
It added that his guidance and advice woudlbe greatly missed by all at Manx National Heritage, but his legacy remained for future generations, through the work of MNH.
Jonathan Hall, chairman, Manx Museum & National Trust, said: 'Mark made a significant contribution towards the evolution of MNH as it began to focus on its charitable status and loosen the ties with government. Mark’s passion for Manx heritage in general and the Manx Crosses in particular was evident from the first moment that I met him (in the Woodie, of course).
'The executive and the trustees of MNH benefited from Mark’s forensic skills, his experience of the machinations of government and Tynwald and his ability to think strategically and out of the box. Mark was never slow in providing his opinion. His quiet persuasive voice was the one which other trustees waited for and respected. As an opinion former he has and will continue to be greatly missed.'
Connie Lovel, executive director of Manx National Heritage, said: 'From the moment I joined Manx National Heritage, Mark extended his warm and unfaltering support and encouragement, right up to the last few weeks sending me his personal best wishes for the opening of the TT Gallery at the Manx Museum - and wishing success for all our future work.
'Mark’s passion for Manx heritage was the golden thread throughout and underpinned his very significant commitment and loyalty to MNH for all it does and all that it stands for. Mark’s sole motivation was very genuinely to support the conservation, protection and promotion of Manx heritage for the benefit of future generations and he will be sadly missed.'
Dave Martin, vice-chairman of Manx Museum & National Trust, said: 'Mark quietly brought a wealth of experience and strategic insight, and a ‘How can we…?’ attitude, valued by both fellow trustees and members of the executive. He had a tremendous passion for matters Manx, and frequently reminded all of MNH’s responsibilities as custodians of our heritage for the people of our Island. He will be sadly missed both as a colleague and friend.'