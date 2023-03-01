Visits to Manx National Heritage sites have almost doubled in the last year.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston told the House of Keys on Tuesday that the total footfall at MNH sites for this financial year has been 175,995 to date.
In 2021/22 it was 88,181, while in 2020/21 it was 42,625.
Footfall figures provided are based on financial years, however the majority of Manx National Heritage sites operate on a seasonal basis between April and October, with the exception of the Manx Museum in Douglas and House of Manannan in Peel which open all year round.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse explained that recent data from charity English Heritage has shown that last year its sites were visited by record numbers of people, ‘especially hidden gems’.
He asked if there are hidden gems in the island that are attracting a large number of visitors.
Mr Johnston listed the top three sites in the Isle of Man in 2022, which were the Manx Museum, which had 58,189 visitors, second was Castle Rushen in Castletown, which was 29,550, and the House of Manannan, with 25,958.
He added: ‘The reference made to hidden gems highlights how English Heritage has benefitted enormously post-lockdowns, particularly in local catchment areas with high density populations.
‘Many sites that have increased in footfall in location such as Yorkshire, with a 5.6 million population, or County Durham, with a 2.6 million population.
‘English Heritage has openly stated the increased record numbers were a clear indication that the public took advantage of the stay at home mandate post-Covid.’
Last year, Visit Isle of Man extended the tourism season into the autumn and winter months to capture ‘a share of the increasing demand for off-peak UK short breaks’.
This involved continuing opening hours for popular attractions in the island, including MNH’s 12 sites, until the end of November.
When this decision was made, the non-executive chair of Visit Isle of Man, Ranald Caldwell, said: ‘Extending the season and attracting visitors during the autumn and winter is critical to realising the visitor economy’s growth ambition.’
Mr Moorhouse asked if this would be repeated this year.
The minister said: ‘That will be up to Manx National Heritage to decide.
‘They will need to undertake an analysis and assess to see if that’s a viable option.’
Asked how MNH collects data for visitors, Mr Johnston said: ‘We have limited data.
‘Manx National Heritage collects data, for example whether it’s an annual or holiday pass, whether someone has a membership.
‘Manx National Heritage uses the technology currently available to analyse site admissions. Consideration has been given to upgrading that technology to provide more detail of information of site visitors.
‘This will require a significant investment, which is not currently available.’