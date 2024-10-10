A new alliance of nature-focused organisations and ecologists has come together to form the Manx Nature Alliance (MNA).
It aims to protect the Isle of Man’s wildlife and natural habitats.
The group, made up of key conservation bodies including Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Bird Life, and the Isle of Man Fungus Group, as well as independent ecologists, hopes to create a stronger, unified voice for nature in the island. The MNA’s goals are clear: conserve and restore biodiversity for future generations and ensure nature remains a priority for the island. The Alliance’s secretary, Dr Philippa Tomlinson, explained: ‘We have formed the MNA to collectively speak up for nature and to act as an independent advocacy group, amplifying our individual organisations and together providing a stronger voice for Manx nature.
She emphasised the urgent need for action, citing the declining state of Manx wildlife.
‘Manx nature is at its lowest ebb’, she said, pointing to the publication of the Manx Red Lists, which highlight species in serious decline or facing extinction. Among the species no longer found as breeding birds in the island are the Yellowhammer, Lapwing, and Redshank, according to Allison Leonard, managing director of Manx Birdlife.
She warned that Tree Sparrows are also at risk. Despite the Isle of Man’s commitment to the Convention on Biological Diversity in 2012, which set a target to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, there are concerns that the island may fall short.
Nick Pinder, former senior ecologist for the Isle of Man Government, noted that at the current pace, it could take over a century to complete the island’s protected area network. While significant progress has been made in protecting the marine environment, with over 50% of inshore waters designated as marine reserves, many land habitats remain without formal protection.
The MNA hopes to accelerate these efforts to safeguard the island’s biodiversity and preserve its UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status.