The group, made up of key conservation bodies including Manx Wildlife Trust, Manx Bird Life, and the Isle of Man Fungus Group, as well as independent ecologists, hopes to create a stronger, unified voice for nature in the island. The MNA’s goals are clear: conserve and restore biodiversity for future generations and ensure nature remains a priority for the island. The Alliance’s secretary, Dr Philippa Tomlinson, explained: ‘We have formed the MNA to collectively speak up for nature and to act as an independent advocacy group, amplifying our individual organisations and together providing a stronger voice for Manx nature.