The agenda:
1. Questions
1. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Chief Minister –
Further to the answers given on 22 February 2023 to Written Questions, when the report listing Ministerial Decisions will be laid before Tynwald.
2. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chief Minister –
What engagement has taken place with the applicants for development of the Morgan and Mona wind projects to ensure that the Island is not disadvantaged; and if he will make a statement.
3. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for the Treasury –
What plans there are to review the maximum period for which Disability Living Allowance may be paid before individuals have to reapply.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office –
Whether Isle of Man passport holders are able to visit India on the same terms as other British Islands passport holders.
5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Glover, to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office –
How many employment tribunal and whistleblowing cases are currently in progress in each Government Department, Office and Board.
6. The Hon. Member for Douglas South, Mrs Maltby, to ask the Minister for the Cabinet Office –
When the Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021 will be commenced.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What assessment has taken place on the impact the closure of Isle Learn will have on the childcare strategy, early years education and childcare provision.
8. The Hon. Member for Douglas Central, Mrs Corlett, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
What progress has been made in addressing capacity issues in secondary education facilities in the East.
9. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Chair of the Isle of Man Post Office –
How often the contract with Royal Mail for delivery and collections is renegotiated.
10. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask a Member of the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority –
What discussions her Department and the Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority had with Manx Telecom and Sure before the recent price rises.
2. Bills for First Reading
2.1 Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2023 (Explanatory Notes)
2.2 Vaping Products Bill 2023 (Explanatory Notes)
Ms Lord-Brennan to move – That Standing Order 4.6 be suspended to enable the Second Reading of the Vaping Products Bill 2023 to be moved at this sitting.
3. Bill for Third Reading
Sanctions Bill 2023 [Explanatory Notes]
4. Private Member’s Bill: Housing
Statement to be made by Mrs Maltby.
Leave to Introduce
The Hon Member for Rushen (Dr Haywood) to move –
That leave be given to introduce a Private Member’s Bill to provide for the designation of public protection zones within the vicinity of specified premises used for specified medical services, social care services or medical or scientific research; the control of access or of specified activities within such designated zones; the making of public spaces protection orders and the control of activities having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the vicinity of spaces subject to a public spaces protection order; and for connected purposes.