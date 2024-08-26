A shot of a tiny red soldier beetle leaping into the air has landed a Manx photographer with a prestigious slot in the BBC Countryfile Calendar for 2025.
Keen Douglas photographer Sean Corlett is best known for his incredible shots of the TT and Manx Grand Prix races but has turned is hand to nature photographer in recent years.
But it was a photograph taken in his back garden which has landed him a coveted spot in the Countryfile Calendar - which raises money for Children in Need - chosen from thousands of entries.
Not only that but he now has the chance to be on the cover but needs your vote to be crowned the overall winner.
Having honed his skills on the Mountain Road race course, he turned to macro photography (close up shots) during the pandemic when opportunities to land great shots were limited
Sean said: ‘I started shooting macro (close up photography) during lockdown as photographers couldn’t go anywhere to take landscapes, etc.
‘Macro is a good genre to use in a garden as you have so many different habitats in a small area from grass to stone areas and flowers to hedges with different small creatures that inhabit those areas.
‘To bring more visitors to the garden, I planted a wildflower patch where a trampoline used to be.
‘This meant there was an increase in bugs visiting the garden which included bees, shield bugs and my favourite, the red soldier beetle or as they are also known the Hogweed Bonking Beetle because they can found mating on Hogweed.
‘Ever since then, every July when they make their appearance, I have been trying to get them “in flight”, which isn’t easy as they take off very quickly. The only clue to the take-off is they flick their wings out a fraction of a second before. Luckily with the shot I managed to get it just right.
‘To say I was shocked to be chosen to be in the calendar would be an understatement. Being chosen out of what was a very strong entry of excellent images is an honour and I am ecstatic!’
The overall winner will not only see their photo on the front cover of the calendar but they will also receive a gift card to the value of £1,000, which can be spent on photographic equipment of their choice, at a number of outlets.
The person who takes the photo the judges like best receives a gift card to the value of £500, which can also be spent on photographic equipment at a number of outlets.
You can help Sean by voting for his red soldier beetle entry by clicking here. You will have to register with the BBC website if you haven’t already.