Celebrity auctioneer Adam Partridge is set to visit the Isle of Man for a special ‘valuation day’ event in the coming days.
Well known for his appearances on popular TV programmes such as Flog It!, Bargain Hunt, and Find It, Fix It, Flog It, Partridge will be offering free valuations of antiques, jewellery, artwork and collectibles.
The event takes place on Thursday, April 24 at the Manx Legion Hall, Market Hill, Douglas, and will run from 10am to 3pm.
Members of the public are invited to bring along their items for expert, no-obligation advice and valuations from one of the UK’s most recognised auctioneers.
No appointment is necessary, and attendees will also have the chance to meet Partridge in person during the session.