The annual Peace Light Service, a cherished tradition celebrated by the Isle of Man’s Scouts and Guides, will take place on Saturday, December 21, at 6.30pm at St Thomas’ Church, Finch Road, Douglas.
The service will be conducted by the Scout Chaplain, the Revd. Steven Herron, in the presence of His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
This year, six young representatives from the Scout Association Isle of Man and Girlguiding Isle of Man will travel to the UK next week to receive the Peace Light, a flame originating from the grotto in Bethlehem where Jesus was born.
The light, symbolising peace and unity, is distributed annually across Europe and beyond, with the Isle of Man community embracing its significance.
The Peace Light campaign began in Austria in 1986 as part of a charitable mission and has since become a global initiative, with Scouts and Guides carrying the light to houses of worship, hospitals, shelters, and other community spaces.
The Isle of Man contingent will travel to collect the flame in the UK on Monday and will return it to the island aboard the Steam Packet ferry on Wednesday.
Speaking about the event, a spokesperson for the Scouts said: ‘The Peace Light is a powerful symbol of hope and togetherness.
‘This annual service allows our community to come together to share its message of peace during the festive season.’
The ceremony is open to the public, with uniformed Scouts and Guides encouraged to attend.
Organisers thanked the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for their continued support in making this meaningful tradition possible.