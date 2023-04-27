Manx Scouts have joined other troops from across the UK at Windsor Castle to receive the highest award in Scouting.
The King’s Scout Award, formally the Queen’s Scout Award, is the highest honour in Scouting and is awarded for outstanding personal achievement. This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 years old.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year, a change in the award titles has begun, with the last of the Queen’s Scouts and the first of the new, King’s Scouts being present on the day.
Queen’s Scout David Cowin, from Onchan, was one of the many King’s and Queen’s Scouts to receive the award.
To qualify, he has completed a range of challenges, including service to the community, an expedition in wild country, a five-day residential project in a new environment, and learning some new skills to build on what he has already learnt in the Scouts.
The 18-year-old said on the day: ‘It was my aim to complete this award before I turned 18. I took part in an expedition that really tested my limits in 70mph winds, learnt clay pigeon shooting and also did plenty of volunteering.
‘It has helped me develop so much as a person. It’s amazing to be here.’
David has also been volunteering at his local Cub Pack where he is now a leader.
The volunteering effort across the UK has seen a 15% surge in the last year and David is one of many proud to have been a part of this, says The Scout Association.
Young people such as David will have shown dedication and a willingness to learn all they can, which will provide them with opportunities to gain skills for life.
David said: ‘Community service allows me to give something positive back to my local area and help others which is a great feeling.’
Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: ‘I am so proud to celebrate the achievements of our final Queen’s Scouts and recognise a new generation of King’s Scouts.
‘David has demonstrated Scouting values to the highest of standards, they have shown courage, kindness and a true “never give up” spirit.
‘The award recipients are the absolute pinnacle of Scouting.
‘They’ve contributed hugely to their communities and developed many skills along the way. These Scouts are an inspiration to many others around the world due to their commitment and hard work – and I am full of pride for every single one of them.’
The annual Windsor Castle event has been held since 1934 on the Sunday nearest to St. George’s Day as St. George is the Patron Saint of Scouting.
This year has been historic as marked the return of the King’s Scout Award, which was last awarded in 1952 when King George the VI was on the throne.
Since the Queen’s Scout Award began in 1952, over 100,000 of these have been presented.