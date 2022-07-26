Manx SPCA column: Look after your pet in hot weather
The heat wave may have passed, with all the dire warnings that we should stay inside and travel only if necessary, but now is not the time to relax when it comes to the welfare of our pets in the summer months.
Even when it doesn’t seem that hot, there are lots of summer dangers that even the most conscientious owners sometimes forget about.
Even when a vehicle is parked in shade, with its windows open and a blanket over the windscreen, the temperature inside is likely to cause a dog discomfort or, worse, it could cause heatstroke and death.
Cars act like greenhouses and a dog can die after just a few minutes inside, and so please leave your dogs at home.
If you are worried that a dog has been left in a hot car, then please call the police who will do their best to locate the owner, or free the dog if necessary.
When exercising your dog try to avoid the hottest part of the day, and don’t play with them outside when the temperatures are high.
Many dogs just don’t know when to stop and will continue to play with a ball despite over-heating. You may underestimate just how hot a pavement can become – even the sand on our lovely beaches can be painful for a dog to walk on.
Always place your hand on the surface to check its temperature or, better still, stick to walking in shaded areas on grass.
A paddling pool may help your dog to cool down, and they should have access to fresh, cool water at all times (maybe add some ice cubes from time to time).
Heatstroke can kill and overweight dogs and those with short noses are particularly at risk.
Both dogs and cats appreciate somewhere cool to rest, and you could make a shady spot even more comfortable in hot weather by placing a damp towel in it for your pet to lie on.
Our rescue dogs and cats have also been enjoying ‘frozen balls’ made from water-filled balloons – these are placed in a freezer overnight, and then the rubber is peeled away leaving a frozen ball either to play with or chew.
For dogs you can also try freezing carrots.
Cats are generally less energetic in warm weather and they are adept at finding shady places to rest.
However, those with white noses and ears are at risk of getting these areas sunburnt, and so they should have a high-factor (SPF 30 or above), pet-safe sunscreen applied.
White cats are particularly vulnerable to developing skin cancers, and problems tend to start as sores that don’t heal – so be extra vigilant.
Many pet owners think that human sunscreens are suitable for animals, but they often contain chemicals that may be toxic if digested in sufficient quantity.
It is also sound advice to test a newly acquired sun screen on a small patch of your pet’s skin, before applying it more liberally, in case they develop a rash or an allergy to it.
If you are a rabbit owner please check your pet’s fur at least twice a day, particularly at its rear end (under the tail, which can be hidden from view).
Flystrike is a huge problem in the summer months. Flies are attracted to moist and dirty areas to lay their eggs which rapidly hatch into maggots.
There are licensed products that can be applied to a rabbit’s fur to prevent fly attraction, but good husbandry and hygiene will minimise the problem.
And don’t forget the wildlife that may be visiting your back garden.
Always leave out fresh water for birds, ideally high up on a ledge or wall to prevent cat predation, and every garden should have a shallow bowl in it, topped up with fresh water, so that our hedgehogs and other native mammals can keep hydrated in the summer months.
