The long-empty Summerland site could be turned back into a temporary car park once more as expressions of interest in developing the site continue to be received.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has submitted plans to turn the derelict site into a parking area for 32 cars. The department previously had temporary permission in 2019 for 51 spaces during the regeneration of Douglas promenade.
The DoI is asking for the car park, which could include two disabled spaces, to be in place for 18 months.
There is no indication the parking would be pay and display but no overnight parking would be allowed with a maximum stay of 12 hours.
In the application, the DoI says: ‘There are currently 32 marked spaces on the site, all on tarmacadam surfacing. Each space is 2.5m x 5m in area together with circulation spaces for straightforward access into each space. The two most northern spaces would be modified to create two enlarged disabled spaces together.’
The DoI also provided an update on the long-term future of the site of the former leisure complex and Aquadrome swimming pool.
In the planning statement it says: ‘The Department continues to receive expressions of interest from parties who may wish to develop the site.
‘Marketing continues with the aim of seeing development of part or all of this site within an indeterminate timeframe.’
It says: ‘In the interim, the Department is approached regularly by individuals and organisations seeking permission to park vehicles on the southern part of the site.
‘The great majority of the enquiries are received from owners of businesses in fairly close proximity to the site whose customers frequently voice concerns about the lack of car parking in the immediate area.
‘This includes Manx Electric Railway (MER) travellers, horse tram users and customers visiting the retailing outlets as far away as Harris Promenade.
‘It is clear from our observations that the northern end of Douglas Promenade does not offer sufficient car parking on the adopted highways to serve the businesses in this area, particularly during the periods when trams are running regularly.
‘The emergence of a number of new businesses in fairly close proximity to the site has brought further demand for parking, and the department believes that it would be helpful to provide a degree of additional parking for the use of visitors to the area, albeit temporary in nature.
‘This is an application for a relatively short period of 18 months only and can help locally based food and retail outlets and the MER/Horse Trams customer base to grow without any long term implications for the site.
‘In terms of management of the site, no vehicles would be permitted to remain on site for longer than 12 hours in any day and the site would be inspected daily to ensure compliance, with no overnight parking permitted.’
The planning statement goes on to say the plans are supported by the Chief Engineer for Public Transport who notes ‘it is crucial for MER and Horse Trams customers to have access to local car parking, particularly during summer months’.
The application will be considered by planners in due course.