You cannot outrun a cow, and the National Farmers’ Union and the Ramblers charity give the following advice: if you are walking with a dog and a cow, or cows, has started to show signs of aggression, let the dog off its lead so that it can run away and divert the cow away from you (it is likely that the cow is objecting to the dog more than you, and your dog will be able to run faster than you can).