The purpose of these articles is to promote responsible pet ownership, along with a respect for, and an understanding of, animals in general.
You may think it strange, then, that this week’s theme is about dog bites and this potentially off-putting aspect of dog ownership that every dog owner needs to consider, but many don’t.
But first – some practical advice, whether you own a dog or not, about what to do if you feel threatened by a dog.
Do not add to the dog’s adrenaline levels by screaming or shouting, or making fast movements with your arms. And don’t be tempted to run because you will never out run a dog.
Avoid direct eye contact and do your best to stay controlled in your reactions until help is at hand. The longer you can remain outwardly calm, the better your chances.
The NHS in the UK is reporting a sizeable increase during 2022 in the number of reconstructive surgeries following dog attacks, and so far this year there have been at least nine human deaths as a result of a dog attack.
The UK dog population has, undoubtedly, increased since the Covid lockdowns and people buying ‘pandemic puppies’, but the increase in dog bite incidents is not just down to numbers – it’s also a result of people owning dogs for the first time.
According to the Office for National Statistics, 39 per cent of all dog owners in the UK have not previously owned a dog as adults, and so they are inexperienced and sometimes naïve about their responsibilities.
Another factor in the increase of dog bite incidents is that a number of breeders are more interested in making money than they are about producing healthy dogs with good temperaments.
Statistically speaking small dogs bite much more frequently than large dogs, not least the current ‘breed of the moment’ – the diminutive Dachshund. But, of course, a bite from a large dog is more likely to be a serious one requiring medical treatment, by virtue of scale.
Responsible dog owners will understand their dog’s triggers, and what makes them aggressive – it could be a reaction to other dogs (particularly black ones, because their body language is harder for other dogs to read); it could be a fear of loud noises; or it could be due to ‘resource guarding’. A well-fitting muzzle is a prerequisite for a dog who is unpredictable when out in public.
We have a three-year-old, medium/large sized, male dog in our rescue kennels at the moment who has a bite history, but he is a highly sought after breed renowned for its gentleness and for being a good family dog.
He’s called Steve, and his previous owners admit that he didn’t have the best of puppyhoods during the pandemic.
One of his owners works for the NHS and has been in the UK a lot, and there are several teenagers in the household who lead busy lives and so Steve’s upbringing has been a bit chaotic.
We are being discrete about Steve’s breed because we know, from past experience, that potential adopters will want him, no matter what, because of what he is rather than who he is.
His bite history will be fully disclosed to people who show a genuine interest in rehabilitating a young dog, and they will be offered ongoing support by the kennels team.
Interestingly, Steve has shown no aggression during his four weeks in our kennels, and he is a firm favourite with the team. But his history can’t be ignored.
His new owners will need to take time to work out what causes Steve to bite – he has a strong startle reflex, for example, and doesn’t like surprises.
And when he lies on his back it’s not because he wants a tummy rub, as you would expect with most dogs.
It’s because he’s been taught to be submissive and rolling over is actually a sign of fear or discomfort.
But he is a gorgeous dog. It goes without saying that his new home will need to be an adult only one, with owners who have the time and energy for a young dog. He should also be the only pet in the household.