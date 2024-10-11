A fire engine donated through the efforts of the Manx Support for Ukraine initiative is set to bring crucial aid to a Ukrainian fire station that was devastated during the 2022 Russian invasion.
The fire engine, which features a powerful new pumping station capable of carrying water independently, is part of a larger humanitarian aid shipment being organised to support the Ukrainian fire service, which has been severely affected by the war.
The donation is the result of a collaboration between local volunteers and a UK charity, and it underscores the ongoing efforts of the Isle of Man community to provide vital assistance to Ukraine during one of the darkest periods in its history. A Lifeline for Ukraine’s Fire Service
Jim Quinn and Anastasiya Pankovska, volunteers with Manx Support for Ukraine, explained that the fire engine, donated by an anonymous benefactor, will replace an outdated vehicle currently in use by the Ukrainian fire service in Mykolaiv in the south of the country.
The old fire engine, a model from 1964, was salvaged from the wreckage left behind after the invasion and, though it has continued to serve, it is far from efficient.
‘The fire station in Ukraine was flattened during the initial invasion in 2022’, said Jim.
‘The Chief Fire Officer barely escaped death when a missile narrowly missed her by two centimeters.
‘Despite the station being reduced to rubble, she continued her work as best as she could.’ The new fire engine will provide much-needed relief.
‘This vehicle is more powerful and has a pumping station that allows it to carry water independently. It doesn’t need to be near a water source, which will make a huge difference in Ukraine, especially given the tough conditions’, Jim added.
A critical winter ahead
One of the major challenges faced by Ukraine’s emergency services is the harsh winter weather.
With temperatures often dropping well below freezing, the efficiency of the firefighting equipment is of paramount importance.
Jim emphasised the urgency of delivering this new fire engine to Ukraine before the winter sets in.
‘Make no mistake, life in Ukraine has really hard winters too’, Jim said.
‘We’re working in conjunction with another charity in the UK to raise funds to build a new shelter for this fire engine.
‘The conditions over there demand that the equipment is well-protected, especially during the winter months.’
Humanitarian aid on the road
In addition to the fire engine, the aid convoy will also carry medical supplies and other humanitarian equipment, which will be crucial for communities still reeling from the effects of the war.
Jim and a team of volunteer drivers will personally deliver the fire engine and supplies to Ukraine by the end of the month.
‘I’ll be driving it out there myself, along with a few other drivers’, Jim said.
‘We’re hoping to get it fully loaded with humanitarian equipment, medical aid, and anything else we can acquire to help those in need.’
The donation of the fire engine is part of a larger effort to support Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to maintain essential services in the face of the Russian invasion.
As Jim pointed out, this particular fire engine represents more than just equipment – it symbolises hope and resilience for the Ukrainian people.
Support from ELS
Justin McMullin, owner of Event Lighting Services, explained how the fire engine came into the hands of his business, and why it was offered to the Manx charity.
He said: ‘We bought this recently at an auction for use with one of our other business interests.
‘We were going to put a load of work and effort into it to get it back up to fully operational order.
‘And in the meantime we got chatting to Jim Quinn, a good friend of ours, who just happened to be at an event some weeks ago.
‘I was telling him about a fire engine I drove many years ago out to Romania.
‘I told him about the fire engine sat down at our yard and we’re currently thinking about what to do with it.
‘One discussion led to another, and here we are.
‘We offered it to Jim to see if it was any use to send to Ukraine, and I'd rather it go there as it’s going to be some time before we do anything with it.’ ‘We’re extremely grateful to everyone who has supported this effort’, said Anastasia.
‘Without the generosity of people like Justin at ELS, who brought this fire engine to our attention, and all the others who have contributed, this wouldn't be possible.’