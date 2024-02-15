Manx Telecom has unveiled its ‘FibreTrack’ system, designed to improve connectivity in certain households across the island.
The innovative solution is designed to streamline fibre connectivity for those with legacy ‘buried copper cables’ installed in their homes.
This initiative looks to extend fibre broadband access to properties currently relying on buried copper connections between boundary walls and buildings.
Manx Telecom has worked with a local ground works contractor to develop the new service following feedback from customers.
According to a spokesperson from Manx Telecom, the ‘feedback particularly came from those customers in properties with no easy access to get fibre into or across their property.’
The spokesperson continued: ‘Manx Telecom contractors can now install a reinforced surface (ground or wall) mounted tube, providing a direct, non-intrusive route for fibre cables to be passed through.
‘Fibre broadband can then be connected to your home from the edge of your property without digging up your driveway, garden or path.
‘Around 40,000 premises on the island have now been passed with fibre and approximately 17,000 customers are enjoying the benefits of fibre.
‘Manx Telecom’s FibreTrack solution came into effect on the island in December 2023 and is already receiving excellent feedback. Residents can take advantage of this solution after a survey.’
Nick Callow, head of consumer at Manx Telecom, emphasised the benefits of FibreTrack, saying: ‘We’re thrilled to introduce FibreTrack as a cost-effective service that ensures more homes across the island can get ready for fibre, especially those facing challenges due to buried cables.’
For further details regarding FibreTrack and steps to connect your property, visit mt.im/fibretrack or contact Manx Telecom’s dedicated installation team at 01624 624624.