A broadband and telecommunications firm has unveiled a new partnership designed to boost employee development at the company.
Manx Telecom has struck a deal with Cornerstone Learn to foster growth and steer development amongst its workforce. Cornerstone Learn, part of an AI-powered workforce platform called Cornerstone Galaxy, helps organizations drive business outcomes through learning, according to the company.
Cornerstone said that Manx Telecom will unveil new Leadership Academies and employee pathways to foster a pipeline of future leaders and drive the development of all of the company’s employees as part of their partnership.
Cornerstone’s trusted, award-winning compliance content and capabilities will help support Manx Telecom, one of the largest employers on the island, prepare for future audits, the company added.
Sylvie Mawer, Head of People at Manx Telecom, said: ‘At Manx Telecom, our vision extends beyond traditional telecommunications.
‘We're focused on diversifying and expanding, leveraging our existing skills.
‘Cornerstone emerged as the ideal partner, offering comprehensive support while ensuring compliance, a critical aspect in our regulated industry. We're excited to embark on this journey with Cornerstone.’
Dorota Arndt, Learning & Development Lead, at Manx Telecom, said: ‘At Manx Telecom, we cherish the loyalty of our workforce, many of whom have been with us for years.
‘By prioritising their growth and experience, we underscore our dedication to their advancement. With Cornerstone's expertise, we are poised to transition to a modern, innovative learning experience that places our people at the centre.’
Vincent Belliveau, Chief International Officer at Cornerstone, said: ‘Partnering with Manx Telecom, which places immense value on the growth and experience of every employee, is truly inspiring.
‘We are proud to support Manx Telecom in nurturing skills, cultivating leadership, and fostering a culture of continuous learning.
‘We are committed to helping Manx Telecom grow the business and lead with innovation in their field.’