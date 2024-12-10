Manx Telecom has announced plans to begin shutting down the island’s copper telecommunications network in 2025, with the complete transition to fibre broadband set for 2029.
This marks a significant step in the company’s £50 million fibre optic infrastructure project, one of the largest private investments in the Isle of Man’s history.
The rollout of fibre broadband is already well advanced, with over 90% of homes and businesses now able to access faster internet.
More than half of the island’s population has already made the switch to fibre, benefiting from improved reliability and speed.
The company aims to ensure all residents and businesses have access to these services by the time the copper network is retired.
Manx Telecom’s Chief Technical Officer, Hugo van Zyl, said: ‘The copper network switch-off is an essential step towards modernising the Isle of Man's telecommunications infrastructure.
‘Fibre broadband offers a more reliable, faster, and future-proof service for the island.
‘Our goal is to ensure every home and business using fixed line communication services takes full advantage of this improved technology by 2029, ensuring the Isle of Man is ready for the digital future.’
Manx Telecom is coordinating with the Isle of Man Communications and Utilities Regulatory Authority (CURA), the Department for Enterprise (DfE), and local service providers to ensure a smooth transition.
A spokesperson from CURA, said: ‘Retiring the copper telecoms network on the Island is an important step in developing our Critical National Infrastructure, and safeguarding consumer interests should be at the forefront of our minds during this journey; especially ensuring the vulnerable members of our community are informed and protected.’
The copper network will be switched off in phases, with notifications provided well in advance to affected areas.
Manx Telecom has developed a ‘traffic light’ system to help residents understand their property’s readiness for fibre broadband:
- Green Properties: Fibre is already available; customers can place orders with their provider.
- Amber Properties: Fibre is available but may require additional installation steps, with support provided.
- Red Properties: Fibre is not yet available, but expansion is ongoing, and updates will be provided.
While the decommissioning of copper will happen gradually, Manx Telecom is encouraging households and businesses to make the switch to fibre as soon as possible to avoid disruption later.