The environmental impact of the TT is being assessed by the Isle of Man Government and one of the UK’s largest independent energy suppliers.
Global firm PE is backing a government-led sustainability audit to understand, evaluate, and improve the TT and other road racing events held on the island.
The audit also includes other government-supported or promoted races such as the Classic TT, Manx Grand Prix, and the Southern 100.
As the official sustainability partner of the TT, PE has already collaborated with the Department for Enterprise’s motorsport team to assess and enhance the event’s environmental impact.
Using its proprietary carbon footprint calculator, PE evaluated emissions generated over the two-week event — including off-island visitor travel, accommodation, local transport, and the number of racing laps.
The analysis will also examine the wider impact of the increased visitor population on the island’s resources and infrastructure.
To carry out the audit, the Isle of Man Government has contracted UK-based environmental data analysts Aether.
Their task is to appraise how the events are planned, managed, and delivered against a set of predefined sustainability criteria.
The purpose of the audit is to identify actions needed for the Department for Enterprise (DfE) to achieve ISO 20121:2024 Event Sustainability Management Systems certification.
Additionally, it will assess opportunities to enhance the overall social and environmental sustainability of the events.
The audit will be benchmarked against several recognised environmental standards, creating a comprehensive framework to evaluate impact across key areas such as air quality, water and ground pollution, and biodiversity.
The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) enforces its Environmental Code through its International Sustainability Commission.
This is supported by the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), which supplements FIM guidelines with its own Environmental Code.
These codes outline principles and responsibilities for organisers, competitors, and spectators to ensure responsible motorcycle racing.
Key focus areas include sound management, fuel use, ground protection, motorcycle cleaning, and wider environmental responsibilities.
In 2022, the government’s motorsport team launched the ‘TT Strategic Plan’, which set a clear priority for enhancing sustainability across seven strategic pillars by implementing long-term sustainable solutions.
The Department for Enterprise also holds statutory obligations under section 21 of the Isle of Man Climate Change Act 2021 to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable development.
Paul Phillips, the DfE’s Head of Motorsport, said: ‘The Isle of Man is the only entire nation recognised as a UNESCO Biosphere. That places a duty on all of us — including the TT — to lead by example.
‘This audit is a crucial step in understanding where we can make meaningful improvements across every aspect of delivery.
‘Let’s be clear: this isn’t about reviving TT Zero or pushing for electrification where it doesn’t currently make sense in a competitive context.
‘The technology and infrastructure just aren’t there yet for a transition at scale.
‘However, we are part of the collective journey toward net zero and must prepare the systems and structures to enable that change over the next 20 years.
‘The results of this audit will inform practical, effective decisions — from how we stage the event to how we manage production and infrastructure.
‘It’s about safeguarding the future of the TT while preserving the essence that makes it so beloved by race fans around the world.’