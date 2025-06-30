Manx Telecom’s ultra-fast broadband ambitions have suffered another setback - after the planning committee unanimously rejected two applications to supply homes in Tromode via overhead cables.
All 17 residents on Slieau Dhoo had objected to the proposals and 12 letters of objection were submitted in relation to the plans for nearby Eary Veg.
Eary Veg resident Theresa Anderson described it as a ‘19th century solution to a 21st century need’.
Members of the planning committee and the constituency’s MHKs have urged Manx Telecom to find a better solution.
Manx Telecom has set a deadline of 2029 for the complete switch-off of its copper network, after which all services will be delivered through the fibre network.
It has previously warned that planning issues could delay the roll-out of high-speed broadband.
The government’s target is to bring ultrafast fibre broadband to more than 99% of properties island-wide.
This target was supposed to have been achieved in four years - by the year 2024.
Manx Telecom had applied to install four 9m wooden telegraph poles with associated overhead wires to supply fibre broadband to 17 homes on Slieau Dhoo (25/90377/B) and a further four poles to supply 11 bungalows on Eary Veg and four properties on Cronk Liauyr (25/90376/B).
The planning officer had recommended approval, concluding that the benefits of improving broadband/fibre connectivity to increase network coverage outweighed the ‘very limited’ visual harm and the level of objection.
But residents disagreed.
Martyn Curphey, who lives on Slieau Dhoo, told Monday’s planning committee hearing that the plans would create ‘significant visual harm’ to the attractive estate.
He said residents were strongly opposed to what he described as ‘an outdated, inappropriate’ proposal.
Mr Curphey asked how the Isle of Man could market itself as a high-tech island when it was taking a ‘backward step’ of using overhead cabling rather than underground fibre.
Mrs Anderson told the committee that Eary Veg was a quiet cul-de-sac and the proposed poles were not in keeping. ‘Why is this even being considered?’ she asked.
She said it was a ‘classic example of a false economy’ which would likely lead to greater expenditure at a later date.
In its applications, Manx Telecom said where there is no existing underground ducted or overhead infrastructure, new telegraph poles are the preferred delivery method.
It said it was uneconomical to provide new underground ducting in the footpath or carriageway - and property owners would also have additional cost to extend ducting across their land to reach the property.
Manx Telecom, which didn’t field a representative to answer questions at the planning committee meeting, pointed out that it already has more than 2,500 wooden poles in the island.
It said installing new wooden telegraph poles is industry standard and offers many benefits, including the fact that they are cost effective and quick to install, with minimal disruption.
Planning committee chairman Rob Callister MHK said he did have a lot of sympathy for Manx Telecom but added that it ‘needed to find a solution to this visual impact’.
Committee member Adele Betteridge said: ‘They really need to find a better way.’
Fellow member Sam Skelton said he was disappointed that Manx Telecom did not attend. ‘They should be here,’ he said.
But he said residents should be aware that there wasn’t necessarily a quick fix and they could potentially wait years for an alternative solution.
Last year, the planning committee rejected applications to install 9m telegraph poles to carry overhead network cables in Ramsey, Andreas, Ballaugh and Onchan.
Douglas North MHKs David Ashford and John Wannenburgh welcomed the planning committee’s latest decision, saying in a joint statement that they were 'delighted that common sense has prevailed'.
They said: ‘It was great to see so many residents present at the meeting to make their feelings known.
‘Relevant government agencies now need to engage and work with Manx Telecom to find a solution that fits with the 21st century not the 1970s.’
In a statement, Manx Telecom said: ‘Manx Telecom remains committed to delivering full fibre broadband to all Isle of Man residents by 2029, when our legacy copper network will be decommissioned.
‘Our infrastructure approach prioritises existing underground ducting and third-party infrastructure wherever possible. Detailed site surveys explore all underground options first - only when these methods are unsuitable do we proceed with overhead deployment using poles.
‘We acknowledge the planning committee's decision regarding Tromode and will work constructively with all stakeholders to find a viable solution for this area.
‘With the 2029 copper switch-off approaching, collaborative problem-solving will ensure that all communities are included in the Island's digital transformation.
‘We remain committed to finding solutions that balance infrastructure needs with community concerns while delivering reliable, high-speed internet access to every household.’