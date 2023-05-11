A Manx trumpet player performed in a special orchestra during King Charles III’s Coronation.
Jason Evans, who was born in the island, is principal trumpet with the Philharmonia Orchestra and is a professor of trumpet at the Royal College of Music in London.
He started playing the trumpet at six years old.
In 2013, to celebrate the island’s year of Culture, Jason was appointed one of four ‘cultural ambassadors’.
The weekend’s orchestra was made up of players from UK and Canadian orchestras, of which King Charles III is patron.
As part of the performance, Jason played a solo of Purcell’s Trumpet Tune.
Though not all of the orchestra’s performance, which took place before and during the coronation, was televised it can be found on BBC Sounds.