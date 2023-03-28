Manx Wildlife Trust will be celebrating 50 years of conservation in the Isle of Man with a three course black-tie dinner.
The event will take place at the Comis Hotel at 7pm tomorrow, and is sponsored by Lloyds Bank International.
Guests will enjoy live music, an ‘Art in Nature’ auction and a poetry reading from the Manx Bard. Money raised on the night will go directly towards a conservation project to bring back the Tree Sparrow to Manx Countryside.
Manx Wildlife Trust chief executive officer Leigh Morris said: ‘This event is a wonderful moment to reflect on 50 years of nature conservation in the Isle of Man, celebrate our island’s incredible natural heritage and come together to commit to work in a more expansive and connected way.
‘Our island biosphere has the fantastic opportunity to be exemplary in delivering nature recovery on a landscape scale and implementing extensive nature-based solutions to benefit us all, and MWT aims to be at the heart of driving this forward into our next 50 years.’