A Manx woman is one of the recipients of Maundy money from King Charles III.
Royal Maundy is a religious service in the Church of England, held on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday.
At the service, King Charles III ceremonially distributed small silver coins known as Maundy money.
A small sum of ordinary money is also given in lieu of gifts of clothing and food that the sovereign once bestowed on Maundy recipients.
Katherine Cannell attended York Minster to receive her Maundy money.
Having been brought up in Port Erin and married at St Catherine’s Church, Mrs Cannell now lives in England.
She had been nominated by the Bishop of Bath and Wells for her work there and the Parish of St George’s, Wembdon, Somerset, having had numerous roles over the past 40 years.
She is presently Lay Dean Sedgemoor Deanery, a member of the Diocesan and Deanery Synods and the Vacancy in See Committee for appointing a bishop.
Mrs Cannell has also previously served on the Bishop’s Council.
Current parish roles include being a member of the PCC, a flower arranger, and an organiser of a popular monthly teatime for Senior Citizens.
In previous roles she has acted as a church warden and secretary of the PCC.
On being asked about the experience, Katherine said: ‘It was truly an amazing service.
‘It was very humbling and such a privilege.’
The name ‘Maundy’ and the ceremony itself derive from Jesus Christ at the Last Supper, who told his followers they should love one another.
In the Middle Ages, English monarchs presented gifts and money to the poor and, over time, additional money was substituted.