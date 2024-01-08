A Manx farmer is appearing on a BBC game show tonight (Monday).
Carol Kermode, from Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, will sit in the famous black chair hoping to become the 'Mastermind Champion', answering questions on a specialist subject from host Clive Myrie.
Carol's specialist subject is the history of cattle, and although she's had years of experience farming, it's never easy to answer questions under the spotlight and being recorded for television.
Kiree, Carol's daughter, took to social media to wish her luck.
She said: 'It’s our turn to cheer her on, she's happiest staying in the shadows, empowering the people around her and keeping the wheel turning so we are super proud and excited to be seeing her step into the limelight on Monday night.
'But no amount of education will help with her specialist subject though, good luck, we love you heaps!'
The Mastermind episode featuring Carol Kermode will start at 7.30pm tonight on BBC Two.