The Steam Packet Company’s new flagship has finally arrived in UK waters, having docked in Southampton.
Manxman set off from the South Korean shipyard where it was built on May 13.
The vessel has spent approximately 23 days at sea, and steamed over 10,000 nautical miles.
At the major port in southern England she will be undergoing final fittings, including the children’s play area.
The SPCC has not announced when this process will be complete and the Manxman will be delivered to Douglas.
However, an invite-only event is being held for people to tour the ship is being held on July 9.
It is expected to be taking passengers from mid-July.
The new flagship, with significantly greater capacity and passenger facilities, will replace the Ben-my-Chree, which will remain in service as a back-up vessel.