The Steam Packet Company’s new flagship vessel Manxman is passing through the Suez canal on its long journey to the island.
It is using the canal, which is in Egypt and connects the Red Sea with the Mediterranean, to reach its next stop in Gibraltar.
On May 13, the ship left the dockyard where it was built in South Korea.
Images were streamed from a webcam on its bow, which can be viewed at www.steam-packet.com/blog/manxman-voyage/.
She is set to arrive in the south of England towards the end of June, where final fixtures and fittings will be added before delivery to Douglas.