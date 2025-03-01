Divers need to inspect the Manxman for any damage before the Manxman can sail again.
There were reports the vessel’s sailing from Liverpool to Douglas has been delayed after the vessel was left grounded due to low tide and/or struck an object.
The Manxman finally docked at around 7,30pm after the tide turned but now it will need to be assessed before it can sail to Heysham which means there will be delays although it is not clear how long they will be.
On the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company website, it says: ‘Due to the delayed arrival of the previous sailing caused by tidal restrictions, this sailing will run with a delay.
‘Divers will now undergo a mandatory inspection and an update will follow once complete.’
The Manxman is in Douglas Harbour after arriving in good time but appeared to have run into trouble as it reached the harbour, according to passengers.
One told Media IoM: ‘The Manxman has just run aground in Douglas Harbour. It's waiting for tide to come in to dock!
‘Low water is at 6.40pm and we ran around just after 6pm, so I assume 40 mins after low water before we float again.’
On it’s website, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company confirmed the Manxman was delayed but has not revealed whether it was grounded.
It says: ‘Due to tidal restrictions in Douglas Harbour this sailing will have a delayed arrival.’