The inaugural sailing sets the pattern for Manxman’s first month of service as it operates the day time sailings to Heysham. Ben-my-Chree will continue to run the overnight service to allow Manxman time to bed-in before operating night time sailings to Heysham. The evening departure from Douglas will move from 19:45 to 20:15 to allow for the changeover of vessels on the King Edward VIII Pier. It is expected the change over from day to night sailings will happen on 17th September.