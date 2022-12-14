We may well be experiencing an economic downturn, but many pet owners will still want to spoil their beloved companions over Christmas.
The pet industry is anticipating a huge demand for pet treats, and says this trend is being driven by people who are increasingly humanising their animals with, no doubt, social media playing its part.
Retailers are responding by offering a range of pet-friendly gifts such as advent calendars with edible treats, Santa outfits for dogs and cats, and a range of non-alcoholic pseudo wines such as ‘Pawsecco’, and dog-friendly beers such as ‘Bottom Sniffer’ (‘Brew Dog’ remains a human beer, though, as far as we know!).
Whether or not you buy your pet a present or treats for Christmas, there are certain festive hazards that all pet owners should be wary of, and so it’s time for our annual reminder.
Here are some guidelines for you to follow.
Plants: although the toxicity of the poinsettia has often been exaggerated it can cause irritation to the mouth and stomach if it’s ingested, as can holly and mistletoe berries, and lily and amaryllis pollens.
Pine needles can also damage the delicate lining of the oesophagus, and ivy leaves can cause skin irritation.
Silica gel: this often comes in little white sachets and is found in the packaging of clothes, electrical goods and other gifts we might be wrapping (and then unwrapping) for Christmas. Make sure you dispose of the sachets in a bin so that your pet isn’t tempted to play with them and ingest the gel, which will cause a stomach upset.
Christmas decorations: tinsel can be irresistible to a playful pet, but it may obstruct the stomach if it’s swallowed; and glass and plastic baubles can break in an animal’s mouth and cause considerable damage.
Cigarettes: nicotine is toxic if ingested in sufficient quantity and so it’s important to keep ashtrays out of reach. Nicotine replacement patches and e-cigarette refills can also pose a risk.
Alcohol: pets are naturally inquisitive and may help themselves to any unattended alcohol left lying around over the festive period, and so make sure it is always out of their reach. Too much alcohol can cause low blood sugar and lead to an animal becoming comatose.
The following foods are particularly hazardous for dogs and cats:
The darker the chocolate the more potent the levels of theobromine become – with baker’s chocolate being the most dangerous.
Avoid putting any chocolate on, or under, your Christmas tree, even if it’s sealed in foil or in a box and wrapped with paper – it’s just not pet safe.
Grapes and their dried products (currants, sultanas and raisins) – these are also toxic to dogs and cats. They are found in so many Christmas treats from puddings to pies, and ingestion of even a small quantity can cause severe kidney failure.
Onions, garlic, leeks and chives – these vegetables are poisonous for dogs and cats whether cooked or uncooked, but their effects may not be noticed straight away because they cause anaemia which may take several days to become apparent.
If you suspect your pet has been poisoned or has ingested something harmful (symptoms include vomiting, excess salivation, panting, and either extreme restlessness or lethargy) then you need to seek emergency advice from your veterinarian, or call the 24-hour ‘Animal Poison Line’ on 01202 509000 (and save this number on your mobile phone).
Prompt action will keep your pet alive but, as the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.