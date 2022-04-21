Markers to track distance along Ramsey’s north prom installed

Distance markers have been put on Ramsey promenade.

The markers, on north prom, have been installed for those exercising to track their progress without the need to keep tabs on distances with technology.

Ramsey commissioner Juan McGuinness said on social media: ‘Distance markers on North Prom have been installed so that when you’re out admiring the shelters artwork or just taking advantage of a great location for a bit of exercise you can keep a track of how far you’ve travelled.

‘Really handy if you’re working on your couch to 5k and want to push yourself with 100m targets or you don’t trust what Strava is telling you with its GPS.’

He explained he originally proposed the idea four years ago.