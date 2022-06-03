Marshal remembered for commitment to racing

A long-serving stalwart of the Southern 100 races has been remembered at a commemoration.

Dorothy Simpson was a marshal and was known for being ‘totally dependable’ and a ‘great supporter’ of the rallies, according to fellow marshals.

She was remembered before the start of 2022 Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Road Races.

The Southern 100 Marshals’ Association said in a statement: ‘Dottie was a very loyal and friendly natured person liked by everyone who came into her company.

‘She always had a warm beautiful smile on her face, but this could change quickly if a fellow marshal was not performing his or her duties correctly.

‘Dottie was known for taking the bus from Peel to Douglas and then to Castletown so as not to let us down. Similarly going to Jurby, travelling by bus, and walking the rest of the way to arrive on time. Sadly, she passed during the worst of the Covid epidemic which meant that very few people could say their goodbyes.’

Chief Marshal Peter Chadwick and Stuart Callister attended her funeral on behalf of the Southern 100 Marshals’ Association and at the time said to each other that when the first racing took place again on the Billown Course they would arrange a gathering to allow her marshalling friends to remember her.

This promise was kept with a gathering of Mrs Simpson’s fellow marshals and friends, with club chaplain The Reverend Canon John Coldwell present at Church Bends with a few minutes silence being observed in her memory and those of others marshals and helpers who have passed away since racing was last held on the Billown Course in July 2019.

Mrs Simpson’s fellow marshals then placed a display of flowers at her ‘spot’ at Great Meadow.