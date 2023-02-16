Bereavement charity Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man has appointed Mary Doyle as its new chief executive officer.
Mrs Doyle has extensive experience in the charitable, private and public sectors and will take up the position next month.
She will be taking over from Amanda Cafearo who has been in the role for the last 13 years.
The charity was founded in 1988, celebrating its 35th anniversary later this year, and is a free and confidential bereavement support service.
Chair of the charity Judy Arnold BEM said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Mary to our charity.
She has an in-depth knowledge of the charity world and I am sure will continue to develop Cruse to ensure the public receive the care and support they need at a critical time in their lives.
‘I would like to thank Amanda for all her dedication and hard work with us and wish her the best of luck for the future.’
Mrs Doyle added: ‘I have worked with the team at Cruse over the years and know the significant difference they make to our island population so I am excited to be part of this team and look forward to being part of their story.’
She has also had communications, fundraising and public relations across various sectors, with some of her employers being the Isle of Man Government, The Children’s Centre, Hospice Isle of Man and Isle of Man Newspapers.
l Find out more about Cruse Bereavement at www.cruseisleofman.org