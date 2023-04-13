David Moughtin of Viking Lodge of Freemasons has presented cheques, each for £135, to Peel and Western Anti-Cancer.
Similar cheques had also presented to Stuart Blackley, chairman of Peel RNLI and Emma Le Cornu, Peel RNLI fundraising chair
These cheques from the Isle of Man Masonic Charity (The James Hilary Curphey Fund) were match funded to the previous cheques that he had presented from Viking Lodge itself, thereby doubling the overall contribution to these to charities.
Isle of Man Masonic Lodges hold their charity collections from meetings and raffle proceeds from festive boards (dining) as welfare funds that are solely used for donations to masonic and non masonic charities.
The Isle of Man Masonic Charity also supports both masonic and non-masonic charities.
