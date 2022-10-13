Masons raise money forcharity in Freddie’s memory
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Freemasons has presented a cheque to the St John Ambulance for £1,000 in memory of a member who died recently.
The money, which will go toward supporting the very important services the organisation provides to the Manx population, has been raised in memory of the late Freddie Wright.
He was a Freemason from England who for several decades visited Manx Freemasons and their family members when they were in hospital in Liverpool.
Mr Wright did this to ensure they were well cared for as it was not always easy for their Manx family members to visit those receiving treatment in the UK regularly.
The Isle of Man’s provincial grand master Martin Blackburn OStJ said: ‘We are delighted to present St John Ambulance with a donation of £1,000 in memory of Freddie.
‘He was a well loved and respected Freemason who lived the four principles of the order – integrity, friendship, respect and charity.
‘Quite often, Freddie was the only visitor whom Manx patients in hospital in Liverpool would get.
‘He voluntarily gave his time to help people who quite often were strangers to him.’
Mr Blackburn is a member of the St John Ambulance himself alongside many other Freemasons in the island.
The donation will help all the Community First Responders (CFRs) to keep up their sterling service.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |