Matthew is pictured in Ukraine

Former soldier Matthew Lambah, from Peel, has been spotted in Ukraine – where he has gone to help refugees across the Polish border.

Documentary photographer Jason Shipley ran into Mr Lambah as he was heading into Ukraine, on the bus to the western city of Lviv.

The Manx Independent previously spoke to Mr Lambah, a veteran of the British army’s Staffordshire regiment, about his decision to travel to the country.

Having left on March 29, the 36 year old told the Independent that doesn’t know how long he will be in Ukraine but has said he will be there ‘until something’s done’ or until he has to come back.

‘I’ll be helping trying to get refugees over the border and supplies and I will be armed,’ Mr Lambah said in the previous article.

He continued: ‘The Russians need to be stopped and with my background I feel I can do more.

‘It’s not going to stop in Ukraine.

Putin’s just going to keep going, he can’t go back now after what he’s done, it’s scary.’

Despite having no connections to Ukraine, he felt obligated to go and help – and will be armed for protection.

The details of his final destination were unknown even to him, and he said he would receive instructions only when he got to the border.

Mr Lambah left the army in 2014, where he had served as a Scimitar armoured vehicle driver, and has since worked as a HGV driver with Mann Hire.

Mr Shipley sent pictures in to The Courier, with the hope that Mr Lambah’s family might see them.