The Mayor of Douglas has been re-elected for a second term.
Natalie Byron-Teare says she is ‘proud’ to have been re-elected as Mayor of Douglas.
She will officially start her second term in May when she formally accepts the role and will hold the position for one year.
Councillor Byron-Teare was first elected to the role last year and has been a member of the local authority since 2016.
She says she is looking forward to continuing projects which include working with local schools and supporting charities.
It comes just weeks after the Mayor welcomed Queen Camilla to Douglas City Hall as Her Majesty officially unveiled Douglas as a city.
Local Democracy Reporter Emma Draper spoke to her after the news was announced.
She said: ‘I’m delighted, it's been a really busy year and it’s quite a proud moment because it’s knowing that the members have confidence in me and I must be doing something right to go ahead and carry on!
‘It also gives me an opportunity to continue with the hopefully legacies that I can leave with the position once I've had a time to sort of bed them in really well.’
‘It's important that as any elected official you are accessible, approachable, and for our children, we make it attainable.’
Asked whether she’s had much thought about what she’s looking to achieve in the role over the next year, Byron-Teare said: ‘My community theme will continue.
‘And with that theme, I have been meeting with lots of schools and, and charities and organisations, and doing the job that the mayor does, promoting what the council does, and educating about how we do that.’
Asked what she’s enjoyed the most so far as Mayor of Douglas, she said: ‘I've enjoyed it all the community engagement has been fabulous and the opportunity to host guests and to be able to show off what we have here at City Hall and to educate people on how things this is intimate here.’