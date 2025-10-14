A teenager has made a second appearance in court charged with wounding with intent to commit murder.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood this morning, via video link from the prison.
Mr Murphy was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for the case to be adjourned until November 11, while the possibility of a psychiatric report is looked into, regarding fitness to plead and fitness to instruct.
No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man prison.