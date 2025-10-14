A teenager has made a second appearance in court charged with wounding with intent to commit murder.

Taylor Jake Murphy, aged 19, of High View Road,, Douglas, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, robbery of a Volvo motor vehicle, robbery of a Kawasaki Mule 4x4, taking a Mitsubishi without consent, burglary, and theft.

He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood this morning, via video link from the prison.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 5 and 6 at Maughold and Port Cornaa.

Mr Murphy was represented in court by advocate Deborah Myerscough, who asked for the case to be adjourned until November 11, while the possibility of a psychiatric report is looked into, regarding fitness to plead and fitness to instruct.

No bail application was made and the defendant is remanded at the Isle of Man prison.