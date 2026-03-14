Senior medics are calling for urgent government action to address severe bed shortages at Noble’s Hospital.
The call by 75 senior doctors and consultants follows an extraordinary meeting of the Medical Staff Committee.
It says a critical shortfall in inpatient bed capacity is resulting in poor outcomes for patients and taking a psychological toll on healthcare professionals.
The committee, chaired by Mr Andre Risha, presented operational data showing that the hospital’s current capacity is insufficient to safely support the simultaneous demands of emergency admissions and planned surgical procedures.
It highlighted a profound ‘moral injury’ experienced by physicians - a deep psychological distress born from the systemic gap between their professional ethics and the daily operational reality.
Before the formation of Manx Care, Noble’s Hospital operated with 314 beds.
The current operating model has reduced that number to 168 beds - a 46% decrease in capacity.
This sharp drop in the number of inpatient beds is severely limiting post-operative recovery space, and forcing the frequent postponement of planned operations, says the MSC.
It says doctors are frequently forced into a state of ‘moral triage’, where unsafe staffing levels and a chronic shortage of beds dictate clinical priorities rather than the actual needs of the patient.
Delays within the Emergency Department are driven mainly by the lack of available ward beds for onward admission, resulting in prolonged patient ‘boarding’.
Senior clinicians says an increasing volume of attendances has placed substantial strain on systems.
‘In a busy and overstretched environment, these limitations severely affect patient flow, compromise the overall patient experience, and pose a direct risk to patient lives,’ the MSC said.
To meet minimum UK standards, Noble’s requires around 210 beds.
‘The current 168-bed model falls significantly below even the most basic of these international safety thresholds,’ says the MSC.
As an ‘immediate first step to mitigate this crisis’, the MSC is urgently calling for 50 extra inpatient beds to be provided.
It said there was also a ‘critical need’ for stronger clinical coordination, adequate staffing, and a more heavily medically-led approach to organisational decision-making.
It expressed unanimous concern regarding the current management of the operational risks.
‘When operating theatre sessions are cancelled due to a lack of post-operative space or personnel, surgeons and clinicians are left to bear the emotional burden of failing those who trust them for healing,’ it said.