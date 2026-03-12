The changes follow a series of island-wide listening events and a survey carried out in October 2025 as part of the organisation’s In Your Shoes initiative.
Manx Care spoke to more than 160 people through four public events and an online and paper survey as part of the initiative.
Participants shared their experiences of accessing care, information and support, with many saying it was not always clear where to go for help.
In response to the feedback, Manx Care says it is reviewing how patients are referred for support and looking at ways to make information clearer and easier to access.
The organisation is also aiming to strengthen emotional and psychological support and improve staff training to ensure patients receive consistent and compassionate care.
Karen Maddox, Patient Experience and Involvement Lead at Manx Care, said the engagement had provided valuable insight into how services could be improved.
She said: ‘We are grateful to everyone who took the time to share their experiences with us. These conversations were deeply personal.
‘Listening carefully to what people told us helps us understand where our services and communication can be improved, and how we can better support individuals navigating complex health concerns.’
Participants highlighted the importance of feeling listened to and supported with empathy, as well as the need for clearer communication and more joined-up pathways to care.
Manx Care stressed the engagement programme was designed to listen to people’s lived experiences and was not intended to assess clinical causality or vaccine safety.
It added that national and international evidence continues to show Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and existing clinical guidance remains unchanged.