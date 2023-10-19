The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will close for eight hours in the morning on three consecutive days next week.
MEDS will close between 12am (midnight) and 8am on Tuesday October 24, Wednesday October 25 and Thursday October 26 next week.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: 'Between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week, anyone who needs medical attention who would have sought this from MEDS should either attend the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital or, in the event of an emergency, dial 999 for an ambulance.
'Medical help and advice will be available to anyone who needs it during this time.
'Alternatively, if your query can wait until the morning, please either call your own GP, or seek advice or medical attention from your local community pharmacy, the Minor Illnesses and Injuries Unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital (open from 8am), or the community dental service for individuals without a dentist.'