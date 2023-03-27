The Manx Emergency Doctors Service (MEDS) will be shut between midnight and 8am tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Wednesday.
Throughout these hours, the delivery of urgent and emergency care services will continue via the emergency department at Noble’s Hospital and the ambulance service where necessary.
Manx Care, which is responsible for the day-to-day administration of the health service, says that the closure of MEDS is necessary due to staff undertaking training.
There will be an answerphone message informing callers of all of the other options available to them, and the MEDS team will continue to work with the other services to ensure the safe continuity of patient care.
A Manx Care spokesman said: 'During these times, if you believe that the reason you are calling MEDS cannot wait until your GP practice opens the following morning, please make your way to the emergency department.
'If you think that you have a life-threatening emergency, you should always call 999. This service operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.'