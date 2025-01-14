Imagine celebrating a Manx Christmas under the blazing Australian sun.
Yet that’s exactly what members of the Queensland Manx Society have been doing for over a century, proving that no matter how far you travel from the Isle of Man, Manx culture and community can thrive.
Formed in 1914, the society has been a beacon for anyone seeking a taste of Celtic, Viking, or Manx heritage, and recently marked its 110th festive season with a lively party, complete with music from local Manx band ‘Phillip’s Dogs.’
It’s just one of the many events that highlight their enduring connection to the island.
‘Our doors are open to everyone,’ explains current Chair, Val Ashworth, who leads the group alongside management committee members Doug Quayle, Richard, and Jan Blackburn.
From regular social gatherings to annual Tynwald Day celebrations each July, they’ve built a warm, inclusive community.
The society’s focus on Celtic, historical, and genealogical themes gives every member—whether Manx by birth, heritage, or simple curiosity—a chance to deepen their connection to Isle of Man traditions.
The group has also found innovative ways to broaden its reach.
Thanks to a recent grant, members outfitted a special tent proudly displaying the Queensland Manx Society logo.
It made a public debut at the Celtic Council of Australia (Qld) Standing Stones, located in Moorlands Park, Brisbane.
These five imposing granite pillars represent the Southern Cross constellation—a symbol of Australia—and align with the Winter and Summer Solstices of the Celtic calendar, forging a vivid link to both ancient and modern traditions. Completed in 2023, this monument now serves as another platform for celebrating Manx heritage.
Part of the society’s mission is to support Manx newcomers and visitors, helping them settle into life in Queensland while staying connected to their roots.
They also run a variety of programmes, ensuring anyone who shares an interest in the Manx story can find both information and friendship.
For those curious to learn more, the society’s Facebook page and official website—simply search ‘Queensland Manx Society’—offer details about membership, upcoming events, and the fascinating history that underpins this far-flung Manx family.
The website also houses personal recollections, like ‘My Manx Memories’ by Margaret Witherington, who grew up on the Island.
Her stories recount summers spent anticipating the T.T. races and the thrill of watching riders practice at dawn.
Tourism was booming at the time, filling the Island with English and Scottish visitors, including Margaret’s own cousins.
‘We had a great time together,’ she writes, remembering everything from autograph-hunting at the pits to family holidays in Glen Wyllin on the island’s west coast.
‘The island really came to life in the summer months and of course we always looked forward to that season.
‘In those days tourism was still a major industry on the Island and many visitors from England came over for their holidays.’
It’s a testament to how, even half a world away, the essence of Manx life—heritage, history, and a hearty welcome—continues to flourish.