Gef, the Curraghs Wildlife Park’s missing mongoose, has been found after weeks on the run.
The yellow mongoose, which escaped from its home before TT, has been spotted multiple times on the outskirts of Douglas in recent days - 16 miles away from his home.
However, posting an update on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson from the park revealed that Gef had been successfully caught in Kewaigue.
A spokesperson from the park said: ‘We're very relieved he is now safe and he looks well!
‘He was caught up in the grounds of Heron and Brearley brewery (you couldn't make it up).
‘Thanks to Chris there for his help and Emma on our animal care team for many hours driving back and forth to check traps.
‘We'd also like to thank Lisa in Union Mills and all members of the public for assistance and the NSC team.
‘He will now spend some time in our quarantine facility as a precaution having been in possible contact with other wildlife, and be checked out by out vet team.
‘Longer term we'll be looking to find him female company in another BIAZA or EAZA zoo.’
The mongoose is one of two pups born at the end of September last year and it is believed he burrowed his way out of his enclosure as he went in search of a mate.
He was first spotted in a garden in Union Mills and then at the White Hoe and Middle River industrial estates.
Prior to his capture Wildlife Park general manager Kathleen Graham said: ‘He’s really canny at not getting trapped. Mongooses are very alert, very wise.
‘He’s been in the same area for some time and he has established a bit of a territory.’