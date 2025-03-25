Dancers from the Isle of Man have been selected to take part in the Blackpool Junior Dance Competition in April.
One of the most prestigious competitions in the world, the Blackpool Junior Dance Festival has been running since 1957, and welcomes young dancers from across the globe to compete in Latin American, Ballroom, and Sequence routines.
The opportunity for island dancers to showcase their talents is seen by the fact that there were over 1,100 entries from more than 30 countries for the competition last year.
Split into juvenile (under 12) and junior (under 16) teams, there are 22 individuals involved in this year’s event from the island.
The juvenile team includes captain Alishajai O'Dea alongside other dancers Amelia Cowan, Ivy Maltby, Harry Cowell, Lola Cringle, Faye Marshall, Grace Birchall and Ava Austin, with the mascots being Cora Parsons and Evie Leigh Johnston.
The junior team will be captained by Evan O’Dea, alongside fellow dancers Joseph Delaney, Amelie Jackson, Clark Kelly, Lexi Wibrow, Lulabelle Findlay, Anna Wilson and Ella Brown, with the reserves being William Crellin, Tia Callow, Jessica Sherwin and Bethany Foulkes.
The mascots for the junior team will be Harry Cowell and Lola Cringle.
Talking about the event, a spokesperson from the Isle of Man Dance Teachers Association said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to B4 and After (unisex hair salon) and Dancewear of Douglas for their generous support.
‘Thanks to their sponsorship, the team will be proudly representing the Isle of Man in branded hoodies and leotards, ensuring they look and feel their best.
‘To all our dancers, including those competing in the highly competitive solo competitions, we wish you the very best of luck in Blackpool!
‘Go out there, enjoy every moment, and make the Isle of Man proud!’