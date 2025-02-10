Peel resident Libbie Pyatt is set to take in the London Marathon on April 27 to raise vital funds for the RNLI.
Libbie, whose partner Neil volunteers with the town’s lifeboat crew, was awarded one of the 44 charity places allocated to the RNLI this year.
Running in support of the lifesaving charity is particularly meaningful for her.
‘To be able to compete in the London Marathon has long been an ambition of mine,’ she said.
‘It’s an immense personal challenge, and by fundraising for the RNLI, I am also supporting the charity’s lifesaving work.’
She added: ‘I am so proud of Neil’s commitment to the RNLI. Knowing how hard he and his fellow volunteers train and how much they rely on having the right kit and equipment, I am pleased that I can help by encouraging others to donate.’
Libbie has committed to raising £2,300, which could fund helmets, lifejackets, and seagoing gloves for three crew members, ensuring they are well-equipped for their lifesaving missions.
Determined to be ready for the gruelling 26.2-mile challenge, she has been following a strict 27-week training programme.
She has also found support through the RNLI’s Events Team, which has provided guidance and an online forum for fellow runners.
A midwife and dedicated athlete, Libbie is no stranger to endurance challenges.
She has twice participated in the Parish Walk, completed the demanding 28-mile Peak District Mighty Hike, and in her youth was a British champion in equestrian vaulting.
‘The Isle of Man showed great respect and generosity towards the RNLI during its 200th anniversary celebrations,’ she said.
‘I hope I can encourage this vital support to continue as the charity moves into its third century of selfless service.’
To support Libbie’s fundraising efforts, visit her JustGiving page: justgiving.com/page/libbie-pyatt-1724512330437.