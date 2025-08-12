Rob Kelly’s journey started the way a lot of great Manx sporting stories do, as a kid tagging along with his dad at the local club. He first picked up a golf club at age 10 at Peel Golf Club and has been part of the community ever since. Once he got too old for the junior section, he didn’t drift away. Instead, he stepped up.
Learning the ropes from his dad, helping out during university holidays and eventually taking on the junior organiser role himself, Rob found a natural path into leadership. That path, combined with his passion for making the sport more accessible, earned him a spot as a Gef 30 Under 30 2025 winner in the Leadership category, supported by Prospero Group.
Gef 30 Under 30 is an annual campaign by the Courier’s online sister brand Gef.im which recognises young people making a positive impact in their fields.
Today, Rob helps run Tuesday night club events for juniors throughout the summer. Whether it is coaching, free taster sessions or weekly competitions supported by local sponsors, he has helped shape a version of golf that feels welcoming and modern. No pretence. No pressure. Just a sport kids can try, enjoy and grow through.
‘We have built a great community down at Peel, and I think even the parents feel like a big part of it. They caddy for their kids, grab a bite to eat in the clubhouse afterwards and just enjoy the experience together.’
He works closely with Peel’s PGA pro and best mate Lewis Dening, using other local facilities like the Tommy Clucas Community Hall during winter to keep the momentum going year-round, giving young people the same chance he had to fall in love with the sport.
Golf can feel out of reach to many, but Rob’s work is breaking down those barriers. From free starter coaching to borrowing clubs at no cost, the focus at Peel is on value and inclusivity. ‘We have really tried to lead it into the modern age. I think the sport still has negative connotations, like being elitist or expensive, but it doesn’t have to be that way. At the junior level especially, we want to make it easy for kids to give it a go.’
More than just a sport, he sees golf as a way to teach important life skills like resilience, perseverance and decision-making. All things that can shape good people, not just good players.
‘Fitting everything in can be tough, but work has been brilliant. I have great people around me who help when I need it.’
Rob is always thinking about the future of the club, and the community spirit he has worked so hard to build shows no sign of slowing down.
‘It is a privilege to give kids the same opportunities I had growing up. It’s great to be able to give that back.’