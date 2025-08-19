The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service recovered one occupant from a rolled vehicle in Dhoon on Tuesday afternoon following a single vehicle crash.
Shortly after 2.30pm, Police confirmed the road outside Dhoon Primary School in Maughold was shut as emergency services arrived at the scene.
The constabulary asked motorists to avoid the area.
In an update just before 4pm, the island’s fire and rescue service said crews from Laxey and Ramsey stations responded to the single vehicle road traffic collision in the Dhoon area.
On arrival, firefighters found that the vehicle had rolled.
One occupant was safely assisted from the vehicle and handed over to the care of their colleagues at the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.