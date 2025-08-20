TV presenter and household name Noel Edmonds has been lavish in his praise for the Isle of Man while visiting some of the island’s favourite beauty spots and venues, after confirming he has bought a property here.
The BAFTA winner, famed for Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal, said the island’s ‘massive community spirit’ persuaded him to make the move, although his principal home remains in New Zealand.
In recent Instagram clips Edmonds gushed about Ramsey’s Mooragh Park, telling followers: ‘You’re probably think I’m being paid by the tourist board on the Isle of Man, but I’m not!
‘I’m just balled over by this place… there’s kids playing in the park, there’s tennis, crown bowls with the most amazing ladies, and look at the setting, with Snaefell in behind.’
The broadcaster, who said he travelled from New Zealand to attend the TT for the first time this year, called the island ‘the Smile of Mann’ and described himself as “blown away” by the welcome.
Locals have enjoyed spotting Edmonds out and about, from the Southern Agricultural Show to town cafés, and the former presenter opened a garden party in Ramsey this weekend.
Organisers of the St Olave’s Church in Ramsey Garden Party said they were ‘delighted’ to have him.
When discussing Mooragh Park in another video, he added: ‘One of the things I love about the Isle of Man is it’s full of surprises.
‘This is Ramsey and a beautiful, traditional boating lake, everything is immaculate and the park is so well looked after.’