The event, taking place in Liverpool from May 12 to 15, will bring together healthcare workers from across the country to discuss key issues facing the profession.
The Isle of Man delegation, selected through a highly competitive process, will have the opportunity to contribute to vital conversations shaping the future of nursing.
The nurses attending are Francesca Marzocca (mental health nurse), Deborah Wolfendale (community nurse), Molly Oates (student nurse), Sara Forsythe (registered nurse – theatres), Abisola Inyang (registered nurse – theatres), Faridat Ibidun (registered nurse) and Claire Green (ward sister and lecturer).
To secure their places, applicants had to submit detailed applications for RCN funding.
Out of more than 70 submissions from the North West region, six nurses from the Isle of Man were selected, with three receiving full marks—an outstanding recognition of the island’s high-calibre nursing staff.
Each of the six successful applicants has been awarded £500 by RCN North West to support their attendance at the four-day event.
Meanwhile, Claire Green has secured a fully funded voting place, allowing her to contribute directly to key decisions influencing nursing policy across the UK.
This year’s congress will tackle crucial topics, including artificial intelligence in nurse education, assaults on nursing staff, health inequalities, men who experience domestic violence, quality improvements and the challenges faced by internationally educated nurses.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘It is a great opportunity to promote the island as a progressive and exciting place to work and live.
‘The island nurses are all looking forward to representing the Isle of Man and sharing what they learn on their return.’