His farm is in Worcester in the Breede River Valley which is the biggest wine producing area in South Africa, accounting for nearly 40% of the country’s wine. The valley is 130 kms long and is home to the world’s longest wine route. It consists of a wide variety of different biomes: the western part of the valley being more Mediterranean and the eastern part more arid. The difference in terroir, the French term used to describe the environmental factors that affect a crop’s growth and characteristics, means that the region is suitable for the cultivation of many different cultivars of grapes.